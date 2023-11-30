Photo Credit: Pixabay

The family of 27-year-old Kiryat Ata resident Ofir Tzarfati was informed Thursday that their loved one is dead, following his abduction by Gaza terrorists on October 7.

Tzarfati’s family was informed of his abduction by the IDF three weeks after the start of the war. “We know he was seriously injured before being taken captive,” his girlfriend Shova told Ynet.

The death of the electrical engineering student was announced by the municipality in his hometown after his family was informed. No details were revealed about how his death was confirmed.

“After 54 days, the sad news arrived, and our hearts are heavy with grief. Kiryat Ata mourns the murder of Ofir Tzarfati, who was abducted to Gaza from the music festival near Re’im,” the Kiryat Ata municipality said in a statement. “We send our condolences to the grieving family. May his memory be a blessing.”

Tzarfati and Shova were celebrating his birthday at the Nova music festival, along with other friends, when he was kidnapped by terrorists and dragged to Gaza.

At least 364 people at the festival were tortured and slaughtered by the terrorists; dozens of others were kidnapped during the invasion and attack on Israel by Hamas, its allied terror organizations, and civilians from Gaza.