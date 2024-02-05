Photo Credit: Javier Milei’s Facebook

Argentina’s recently elected President Javier Milei, a firm supporter of the Jewish State, is slated to arrive in Israel for a three-day visit on Tuesday.

Milei vowed following his election that one of his first trips overseas would be to the State of Israel — and he is keeping his promise.

The Argentinian leader, who says he has contemplated converting to Judaism, will meet on Tuesday with President Isaac Herzog. On Wednesday, Milei will visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem, where he will be accompanied by Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan. Milei will tour the Holocaust History Museum and the Hall of Names, participate in a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance and sign the Yad Vashem guestbook.

During the current Swords of Iron War, Milei has strongly condemned the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization that launched the war and has been equally supportive of Israel in its battle for survival.

It’s likely that Milei, who has taught university courses in macroeconomics, economic growth, microeconomics, and mathematics for economists, will have a great deal to discuss not only with Herzog but also with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who earned a master’s degree from the MIT Sloan School of Management and served as an economic consultant for the Boston Consulting Group; he eventually served as Israel’s Finance Minister prior to his election to the prime minister’s office.