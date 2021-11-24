Photo Credit: Amos Ben Gershon / GPO
David Bennett, 9, son of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 23, 2021

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s nine-year-old son David received his first inoculation on Tuesday with the Pfizer BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

Israeli children ages 5 to 11 officially became eligible on Tuesday to receive the vaccine, a dose that is one-third the amount received by adults.

David Bennett, the prime minister’s youngest child, was accompanied by his father to be vaccinated, holding his father’s hand during the process, which took place at the Clalit HMO clinic in Herzliya.

“Today we are starting the nationwide campaign to vaccinate children, first of all to safeguard our children,” the prime minister said in a statement.

“David was just vaccinated. This safeguards both children and parents, and the entire State of Israel. I call on all Israeli parents to come and have their children vaccinated. It is safe and it safeguards our children.”

David Bennett said after the process that although he expected it to hurt, it was “really easy. It’s nothing . . . a little prick.”

