Photo Credit: Yaakov Lederman / Flash 90

In a late-night move Tuesday night the Israeli Ministerial Committee tasked with declaring “restricted zones” in the current coronavirus crisis decided to impose closure on the observant Jewish city of Beitar Illit, located in Judea.

News of the decision was sent out shortly before midnight in a joint communique shortly before midnight by the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry.

The ministerial committee authorized the military commander of Judea and Samaria to declare the municipal area of Betar Ilit as a restricted zone for seven days, from 8 am Wednesday (July 8) until 8 am Wednesday July 15.

Entry into, and exit from, Beitar Illit will be restricted, as will be movement and businesses within the city itself, according to the text of the decision.

This is a developing story.