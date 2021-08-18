Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton / Flash 90

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the Israeli public on television Wednesday night that if things do not change, Israel will face a NIS 200 billion ($62 billion) expense just to cover all of the damage caused by the coronavirus.

Bennett urged everyone to “get vaccinated,” saying the cost to Israeli society from the coronavirus amounts to NIS 150,000 ($47,000) for each Israeli family, adding the expense would come at the cost of healthcare, education and national defense, among other things. The figure is more than the country’s GDP.

Bennett also warned the Israeli public that if the country is forced to impose more closures, “There will be no money for Iron Dome missiles or anti-aircraft guns. A closure will destroy the future of the country.”

Visibly concerned, Bennett warned Israelis that if they do not “take the situation more seriously” there will be no choice but to impose another closure over the holiday season next month.

“The closure is the simplest step the government can take,” Bennett said.

“There is no room for two opinions – vaccines work in an unusual way. The government is not a babysitter; do not wait for someone to take you to get vaccinated. Get in a car and go and get vaccinated!”

The prime minister also said he wanted to dispel the ‘fake news’ that has been disseminated about the COVID-19 vaccinations, saying “they are also safe.”

“This is not a place for two opinions,” he reiterated. “I do not acknowledge the other opinions. There is science and facts here that vaccines save lives. There are many vaccines that need to be renewed from time to time. It is like needing to recharge an iPhone battery.”

Of the 105 recent COVID-19 deaths in Israel, 103 were people who had not been fully vaccinated, Bennett said.

He also pointed out that even the United States has now decided to hold a third round of COVID vaccinations, beginning Sept. 20.

Bennett said making the decision to hold a third round of vaccinations was not easy, but now as other countries do so as well, it has been proven to be the right move.

Bennett also said that as early as tomorrow, Thursday (Aug. 19), Israelis ages 40 and older will be eligible for a third vaccination against COVID-19.

Hana Levi Julian contributed to this report.