Israeli FM Yair Lapid received by Moroccan delegation in Rabat, August 11, 2021

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid landed midday Wednesday in the North African nation of Morocco, disembarking from Flight 555, a direct flight to Rabat from Tel Aviv.

Lapid and his delegation are in the capital city of Rabat for talks with his counterpart, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita aimed at building on the historic Abraham Accords normalization agreement brokered last September by then-US President Donald Trump.

This is the first visit to Morocco in 18 years by a top Israeli government minister since diplomatic ties between the two countries were renewed.

Lapid is slated to inaugurate the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat, in addition to meeting with Bourita for talks.

Accompanying him on the trip is Social Services and Welfare Minister Meir Cohen, who was born in Morocco, MK Ram Ben Barak, the chair of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and Alon Ushpiz, Director-General of Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

