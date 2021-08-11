Photo Credit: Eitan Melet / Regavim
Newly-built illegal road from Batir in Area C

Quoting “sources in Ramallah,” Hebrew-language Ynet Palestinian Affairs journalist Elior Levy reported exclusively on Wednesday that Israel has approved the construction of 1,000 housing units in Area C for Palestinian Authority Arabs.

“This is a dramatic and unusual decision that was not made for many years,” Levy wrote.

The Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration planning committee is expected to convene next week to approve the project, which is estimated to include a total of approximately 2,500 housing units.

In addition to the 1,000 housing units allocated to Palestinian Authority citizens, the construction of at least 1,500 housing units will reportedly be approved for the Jewish population in Judea and Samaria as well, according to journalist Elisha Ben Kimon.

The construction of homes for PA Arabs will be carried out in five different areas of Judea and Samaria:

  1. Me’Atzra near Bethlehem south of Jerusalem
  2. Bir Albasha, near Jenin
  3. Al-Masqopa near the Jewish community of Nokdim
  4. Khirbet A’aba near Jenin
  5. Kirbet Zachariya near Gush Etzion

It’s not yet clear where housing units for the Jewish community are to be located.

