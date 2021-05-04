Photo Credit: Flash 90

The Israeli government ministerial committee for dealing with the coronavirus has approved a new set of Health Ministry measures intended to further relax the restrictions currently in place.

A joint communique released by the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry said the new regulations were approved Tuesday in a telephone vote.

Here is the rundown of what Israelis can and cannot do, effective this week on Thursday (May 6) at 7 pm. The new restrictions will be in effect for two weeks, until Wednesday, May 19.

Limits on crowds are raised to 50 people in a closed area and to 500 people in an open area. Gyms and sports facilities, pools and other sports activities are approved for operation under the “purple badge” format. Restrictions are repealed on places operating under the “green pass,” including limits on occupancy. The ministry emphasizes that entrance to these areas is limited to “green pass” holders. All occupancy limits for places operating under the “purple badge” format are consolidated with a new ratio of one person to seven square meters. Capacity limits are expanded for events (such as children’s performances) held outdoors in open areas; attendance of up to 500 people is approved and there is no longer a requirement to restrict admission to green pass holders only.

The Health Ministry reported Monday there were only 93 coronavirus patients who are listed in very serious condition; of those, 58 patients are being maintained on respirators.

Israel’s coronavirus death toll stands at 6,369 victims who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Slightly more than five million Israelis – 5,060,309 — have now completed their vaccination series. A total of 5,407,202 Israelis have taken the first of the two-shot series.