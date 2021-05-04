The Israeli government ministerial committee for dealing with the coronavirus has approved a new set of Health Ministry measures intended to further relax the restrictions currently in place.
A joint communique released by the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry said the new regulations were approved Tuesday in a telephone vote.
Here is the rundown of what Israelis can and cannot do, effective this week on Thursday (May 6) at 7 pm. The new restrictions will be in effect for two weeks, until Wednesday, May 19.
- Limits on crowds are raised to 50 people in a closed area and to 500 people in an open area.
- Gyms and sports facilities, pools and other sports activities are approved for operation under the “purple badge” format.
- Restrictions are repealed on places operating under the “green pass,” including limits on occupancy. The ministry emphasizes that entrance to these areas is limited to “green pass” holders.
- All occupancy limits for places operating under the “purple badge” format are consolidated with a new ratio of one person to seven square meters.
- Capacity limits are expanded for events (such as children’s performances) held outdoors in open areas; attendance of up to 500 people is approved and there is no longer a requirement to restrict admission to green pass holders only.
The Health Ministry reported Monday there were only 93 coronavirus patients who are listed in very serious condition; of those, 58 patients are being maintained on respirators.
Israel’s coronavirus death toll stands at 6,369 victims who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Slightly more than five million Israelis – 5,060,309 — have now completed their vaccination series. A total of 5,407,202 Israelis have taken the first of the two-shot series.