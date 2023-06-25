Photo Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon / Flash 90

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced Sunday evening that Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai will step down from his post next year.

“Many thanks to Commissioner Kobi Shabtai for his decades of service to the State of Israel,” Ben-Gvir said in making the announcement.

“It’s no secret that we have had our differences, substantial disputes. The commissioner was a fighter for many years,” Ben-Gvir went on, noting that Shabtai is “a good fighter, a strong fighter for the country.

“I thank him for his decades of service,” the minister added.

Shabtai had acknowledged earlier in the day that he was unlikely to see an extension of his term of service, given the difficulties in his relationship with Ben-Gvir.

“It’s no secret that I don’t intend to continue for a fourth year under these conditions,” Shabtai said during an event at the national police college.

“I have given dozens of years to the State of Israel and Israeli society,” Shabtai said.

“I won’t let this complex situation we’re in influence either my, or any of my officers’ ethical, moral and professional conduct,” he added.