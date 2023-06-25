Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

The Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency has authorized publication of the news that security personnel detected the presence of a rocket in an eastern Jerusalem neighborhood on Jerusalem Day, Ynet reported Sunday.

The base of the rocket appeared to be old and was without explosives, according to the report.

The projectile was discovered during the Flag Parade by Israeli military forces in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, a section of the city populated mostly by Arabs and located slightly past the separation barrier.

One Arab suspect was arrested during a joint investigation of the incident by the Shin Bet and the IDF. The suspect, a resident of the Palestinian Authority village of Agul, said during questioning that he did not belong to any terrorist organization.

He also confessed that he was working to build a rocket, which he said he learned to do from searching the internet and on the Telegram messaging app. However, he failed in his efforts and was unable to launch the projectiles.