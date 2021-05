Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin was taken to a hospital on Tuesday afternoon after he said he was experiencing sudden, severe back pain.

Rivlin has been traveling the country to speak with various groups, visiting injured Israelis in Ashkelon, Tel Aviv and elsewhere, working extremely long hours since the start of the IDF ‘Operation Guardian of the Walls’ against Hamas.

This is a developing story.