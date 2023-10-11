Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister and National Camp leader Benny Gantz agreed following their meeting Wednesday “on the establishment of an emergency [unit] government and a war cabinet,” Israeli media reported.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin said in a brief statement that the signing of the agreement for the establishment of the emergency government “is a necessary and correct act,” according to Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster.

The new war cabinet will be established with three members: the prime minister, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Gantz.

Lt. Col. (ret.) Gadi Eisenkot and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will serve as observers to the war cabinet.

Five ministers without portfolio — Gantz, Gideon Sa’ar, Eisenkot and two others — will serve on behalf of the national camp led by Gantz in Israel’s political security cabinet (including one as an observer) for the duration of the war, named Operation Iron Swords.

During the war, no bills or government decisions will be advanced except those specifically related to management of the war.

All senior appointments are to be automatically extended for the duration.