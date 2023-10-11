Photo Credit: Barzilai Medical Center / Ayelet Kedar
Ashkelon's Barzilai Medical Center was struck rocket fire from Gaza on October 11, 2023

Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon was hit directly Wednesday afternoon by a rocket fired from Gaza.

The rocket struck the hospital’s center for child development, according to Ayelet Kedar, a spokesperson for the medical center.

Barzilai is a Level One Trauma Center often used by the Israel Defense Forces and other bodies in times of conflict and following terror attacks.

The hospital was also hit by a missile earlier this week.

A barrage of multiple rockets was fired at the city, wounding at least 12 people. A second and third barrage was fired shortly after, aimed at Ashdod, Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion and the rest of Gush Dan in central Israel.

