Photo Credit: Barzilai Medical Center / Ayelet Kedar

Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon was hit directly Wednesday afternoon by a rocket fired from Gaza.

The Child Development Center at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon suffered a direct hit by a rocket launched from Gaza. On normal days, the center also treats Palestinian kids from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/yYHuYzaHk1 — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) October 11, 2023

Advertisement





The rocket struck the hospital’s center for child development, according to Ayelet Kedar, a spokesperson for the medical center.

Barzilai is a Level One Trauma Center often used by the Israel Defense Forces and other bodies in times of conflict and following terror attacks.

The hospital was also hit by a missile earlier this week.

Iran-Hamas missile strike on Barzilai Hospital Ashkelon a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/8ZV36968n3 — Rɪᴄʜᴀʀᴅ Kᴇᴍᴘ ⋁ (@COLRICHARDKEMP) October 11, 2023

A barrage of multiple rockets was fired at the city, wounding at least 12 people. A second and third barrage was fired shortly after, aimed at Ashdod, Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion and the rest of Gush Dan in central Israel.