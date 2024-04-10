Photo Credit: courtesy, Moshe Mizrahi

British journalist and author Douglas Murray was awarded a special commendation on Wednesday (April 10) by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli for his advocacy work on behalf of Israel since the outbreak of the October 7 War.

“People who love death so much have no chance of winning against people who love life,” Murray said. “I feel incredibly proud to say that it is an immense honor for me to stand with the State of Israel, to stand with you, and I hope I can say, to stand with us.”

Since the outbreak of the war, Murray has spent approximately 19 weeks in Israel, including two visits to the Gaza Strip. He has met with the Prime Minister, President, ministers and members of Knesset, families of kidnapped and released soldiers, and toured communities in the Gaza Strip, the north, and Judea and Samaria. He has written dozens of articles, opinion pieces and social media posts, filmed extensive reports in support of Israel, and stood by her side in countless interviews with the international press.

“Douglas is a leader who speaks the truth fearlessly in a symphony of lies, a beacon of light in times of great darkness,” Chikli said.

“He understood immediately that the war we are engaged in is not about the future of Gaza, and that it is also not limited to the future of the State of Israel or the Middle East.

“He understood that this is an existential battle for the future of the West, the future of humanity. This understanding was not born of intuition alone, but of years of meticulous study and deep research.

“We are blessed to have intellectuals like Douglas Murray, who stand with the State of Israel in this struggle, a struggle that requires faith, more than anything else.”

The event, which was hosted by journalist Lital Shemesh and accompanied by a musical performances with acclaimed singer Idan Raichel, was attended by approximately 150 leading advocates, researchers and government officials.

President Herzog and Minister Chikli thanked Murray for his significant contribution on behalf of the entire State of Israel.

“Since October 7, antisemitism has increased around the world, and the outbreak of hatred towards Jews has exposed the lie that there is a practical difference between poisonous anti-Zionism and poisonous antisemitism,” President Herzog noted.

“But we, the Jewish people – and our friends around the world – have not been silent.

“For six months now, Douglas Murray has been at the forefront, speaking out eloquently, wisely and convincingly in defense of Israel, and in defense of the truth and values that we all share. And for that it is right and proper to thank him.”