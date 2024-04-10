Photo Credit: courtesy, NYPD Shomrim Society
NYPD Lieutenant Yehuda Sirota and Sergeant Yehuda Sicherman, April 2024

The NYPD held a promotion a ceremony in recent days to promote two Jewish police officers, the NYPD Shomrim Society announced.

One was promoted to lieutenant and the other has been promoted to sergeant.

Lieutenant Yehuda Sirota joined the NYPD in 2012 and began his career in the 70th Precinct in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood.

Sirota was promoted to Sergeant in 2018 and has been serving in Staten Island’s 120th precinct up to this point.

The new lieutenant has distinguished himself by serving as both the Youth Coordination officer sergeant and Traffic Safety sergeant, NYPD Shomrim said.

The second honoree, Sergeant Yehuda Sicherman, joined the NYPD in 2016 and began his career in the 42nd precinct in Hanhattan’s Morrisania district.

A trained paramedic and registered nurse, Sergeant Sicherman was assigned to the Medical Division during the pandemic — an assignment he has continued to the present time.

Mazel tov to both honorees!

