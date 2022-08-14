Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Former Israeli Attorney General and retired Supreme Court Judge Menachem “Meni” Mazuz has been nominated to head the Committee for Senior Appointments, Israeli media report.

The committee is responsible for reviewing candidates for senior positions that include the IDF chief of staff, Israel Police commissioner, and directors of the Shin Bet and Mossad.

The government cabinet approved the appointment Sunday at its weekly meeting in Jerusalem.

The appointment comes despite intense objections from the Opposition and even some members of the government coalition.

The appointment is particularly onerous to those on the right, because the caretaker government plans to appoint a new IDF chief of staff – and that appointment will require the approval of the committee to be headed by Mazuz.

Mazuz is to serve for an eight-year term. He will succeed previous committee chair Eliezer Goldberg, who passed away this past March.