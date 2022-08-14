Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Supreme Court Judge Menny Mazuz arrives for a court hearing of Israeli businessman Miki Ganor, arrested in the submarine affair also known as "case 3000", at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on March 22, 2019.

Former Israeli Attorney General and retired Supreme Court Judge Menachem “Meni” Mazuz has been nominated to head the Committee for Senior Appointments, Israeli media report.

The committee is responsible for reviewing candidates for senior positions that include the IDF chief of staff, Israel Police commissioner, and directors of the Shin Bet and Mossad.

The government cabinet approved the appointment Sunday at its weekly meeting in Jerusalem.

The appointment comes despite intense objections from the Opposition and even some members of the government coalition.

The appointment is particularly onerous to those on the right, because the caretaker government plans to appoint a new IDF chief of staff – and that appointment will require the approval of the committee to be headed by Mazuz.

Mazuz is to serve for an eight-year term. He will succeed previous committee chair Eliezer Goldberg, who passed away this past March.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

