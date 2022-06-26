Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman and Minister of Transport and Road Safety Merav Michaeli, have agreed on a budget of NIS 110 million for upgrading Road 90 which runs along the border with Jordan from below the Dead Sea down to Eilat. This is in addition to the NIS 300 million already allocated for the widening of the road between Ketura and Nahal Shita making for a total expenditure of NIS 410 million.

The additional budget will be allocated for immediate implementation along the 100 km section of the road between Nahal Shita and the Arava junction. The work will include overtaking lanes, rest bays, lighting and road upgrades that will reduce traffic accidents on the road.

These solutions will be implemented from mid-2023.

Avigdor Lieberman: “Previous Israeli governments did not work to reduce road accidents on Road 90, and after staff work with the Minister of Transportation, we have the first feasible, effective and quick solution, to be implemented without delay. We understand and are attentive to all the needs of the passengers on Route 90 and are committed to doing everything we can to solve the safety problems that exist today, and which endanger us all.”

Merav Michaeli: “We promised and we are delivering – the Arava road will be upgraded along its entire length. I am pleased that the Minister of Finance is putting his weight behind these critical steps to save lives of road users.”