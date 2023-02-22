Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Wednesday with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Jerusalem to discussion Iran and its proxies and other “regional developments.

Prior to the meeting with the delegation, the prime minister met with US Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR). His meeting with the bipartisan delegation was followed by one with a Democratic Congressional delegation.

Advertisement





With all of the American lawmakers, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a communique that Netanyahu “emphasized the importance of the bipartisan ties between Israel and the US” and thanked his visitors for their support for Israel.

“Among the topics discussed were regional developments, particularly Iran and its proxies in the Middle East as well as the great contribution of the Abraham Accords to regional stability and possibilities for their expansion,” the PMO said.

The Biden Administration has been exerting heavy pressure on the Netanyahu government in an attempt to mold Israeli policy into one more palatable to American leftists.

In addition, Netanyahu’s focus on bipartisan support comes at a time when there exists a growing fifth column in the Democratic party at present, led by Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — the descendant of a Palestinian Authority family — along with Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York, all of whom are members of the anti-Israeli “Squad” in Congress.

Moreover, there has been heavy vocal support from American NGOs for the leftist Israeli “resistance”, a word borrowed from the anti-Trump Democrats during President Donald Trump’s term in office, which continues to foment unrest and nationwide mass demonstrations opposing the Netanyahu government’s efforts to reform the country’s judicial system.

As with the American “resistance” movement, some Israelis who oppose judicial reforms have been threatening to leave the country; those who own or lead hi-tech and other lucrative businesses have been giving their employees time off to attend the demonstrations. Some foreign investors who disagree with the reforms have transferred their funds out of Israel as well.