Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets in Jerusalem with delegation of Swedish parliament members. August 28 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the change in Sweden’s policy towards Israel in a meeting with a delegration of Swedish parliamentarians at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu thanked the MPs for supporting moving the Swedish Embassy to Jerusalem and for their fight against antisemitism.

The sides also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, and the vehicle industry.

“I am glad to see there’s a change in Swedish policy,” the prime minister said. “I think it’s long overdue, not only for the sake of Israel-Swedish relations, but also for Sweden.”

Netanyahu added that a partnership between Israel and Sweden “could yield great results in many, many areas,” and hailed the meeting as “an important beginning.”

Also participating in the meeting were the Director of the National Security Council, the Cabinet Secretary, the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Adviser and additional officials.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

