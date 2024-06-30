Photo Credit: Maayan Toaf/GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel remains committed to fighting the existential war started by Hamas in Gaza on Oct. 7 until all the objectives are achieved.

Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said there’s been no change in those objectives: eliminating Hamas, returning all the hostages both living and deceased, and ensuring Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.

He also added a fourth objective: the safe return of all displaced citizens to the homes they were forced to flee in southern and northern Gaza.

“We are committed to the will of the fallen – to continue until Hamas is completely defeated,” Netanyahu said. “It is a hard struggle that is being waged above ground, sometimes in face-to-face battles, and it is also being waged underground,” he noted.

But “for anyone who doubts the achievement of these goals, I repeat: There is no substitute for victory. Our warriors did not fall in vain. We will not end the war until we achieve all our goals,” he pledged.

“As for the sacred task of freeing our abductees: there is no change in Israel’s position in relation to the release outline that President [Joe] Biden welcomed. Today everyone knows a simple truth: Hamas is the only obstacle to the release of our abductees.

“With a combination of political pressure and military pressure, and above all military pressure, we will return them all – all 120 of our abductees, the living and the deceased alike.”

