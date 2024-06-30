Photo Credit: UN Webcast

Israel’s government cabinet on Sunday unanimously approved Knesset member Danny Danon’s reappointment as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations.

MK Danny Danon, who previously held the position of Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, will return to New York City to begin his second term in November, when the current Israeli UN Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, completes his tenure.

The appointment comes at a time when Danon will be required to represent Israel on the international stage during a particularly challenging period.

“I am proud and honored to return and serve the State of Israel during this critical period,” Danon said following the decision.

“As Israel faces numerous fronts, it is imperative for each of us to contribute our best efforts and expertise. This has been my approach in the past, and it will continue to be my approach moving forward.

“In the face of the resurgence of diplomatic terrorism, I am committed to presenting the truth with confidence for the sake of the people of Israel and our shared future.”

