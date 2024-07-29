Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the scene of the tragic murder of 12 Druze children in the Golan Heights village of Majdal Shams on Monday, along with Shin Bet director Ronan Bar.

Netanyahu and Bar were briefed at the scene where the children were killed by a Hezbollah rocket on Saturday by Majdal Shams Council Chairman Dolan Abu Saleh and Ein Kiniya Council Chairman Wal Moghrabi.

The prime minister also placed a wreath on behalf of the Israeli government at the memorial for the children established at the site.

“We came here today to Majdal Shams, together with [Druze leader] Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif and the heads of the authorities of Majdal Shams and Ein Kiniya, to express our deep sympathy and deep shock at the atrocity that took place here,” Netanyahu said. “It is a terrible disaster. Like all citizens of Israel — and I must tell you, like many in the entire world — we were shocked to the core by this terrible carnage.

“Hezbollah with Iranian backing, launched an Iranian missile here, which took the lives of 12 pure souls. Twelve boys and girls who played soccer here and could not get to the nearby bomb shelter. The heart is torn by the heavy disaster. We embrace the families who are now going through indescribable suffering.

“These children are our children, they are the children of all of us. The State of Israel will not and cannot just put this aside. Our response will come, and it will be harsh.

“To our brothers and sisters, the Druze community has paid a very heavy price in this war.

“I salute the heroic soldiers who gave their lives for us all. I tell you: we are brothers. We have a covenant of life, but unfortunately it is also a covenant of moments of bereavement and grief. We embrace you.

To the entire community I say, ‘Do not let your spirit fall. Do not lose hope in the face of the acts of the evil axis of Iran and Hezbollah. The State of Israel will continue to stand by your side, here, and in the entire region, today, tomorrow and forever.

“May the memory of these precious and sweet children be with us forever.”

Afterwards, Netanyahu and Bar met with the representatives of the bereaved families and heard from them about the heavy loss. The prime minister asked them to convey his sincere condolences to all the family members.

Netanyahu was also accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman, Prime Minister’s Office director-general Yossi Shelli, the prime minister’s military secretary Major General Roman Gofman, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the commander of the Northern District of the Home Front Command Col. Yehuda Lev and the Sheikh of Majdal Shams, Taher Abu Saleh.

