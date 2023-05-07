Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his government “is gaining momentum in several areas,” most importantly in security and the economy.

Speaking at his cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu began: I commend the security forces for eliminating the terrorists that carried out the shooting attack at Avnei Hefetz only a few days ago, after eliminating the terrorists who murdered Lucy, Maya, and Rina Dee, of blessed memory.”

“Since the start of the year, we have thwarted and arrested over 110 terrorists, a record number,” the PM continued. “These counter-terrorist actions entail complex operations, including entering the hearts of cities, while minimizing casualties among our forces and non-combatants. And indeed, 90% of casualties on the Palestinian side are terrorists.

“I would like to emphasize to the members of the government – this is an international achievement. It is doubtful if any other military and security forces would be capable of achieving the same result in combat areas that are saturated with civilians, but our forces are doing so, and they truly deserve all praise and respect.” At the same time, Netanyahu stressed, “Every terrorist knows that he will pay a price. The long arm of Israel will find anyone who tries to harm our citizens.”

Turning to the state of Israel’s economy, the PM said, “We will soon pass the bi-annual budget and the Arrangements Law in the Knesset. We have initiated a plan for free education from ages 0-3, with a budget of NIS 5 billion ($1.38 billion). Our plan will deliver quality education to toddlers, which does not systematically exist today. It will economically assist families and, of course, will allow both partners to go to work.”

He pointed out: “This is an immense change. It means that the State of Israel will offer free education from age 0 to 18. This places us with the most advanced countries in the world.”

Netanyahu then announced, “We are taking an additional and immediate step in the Nefesh Achat reform for handicapped IDF and security forces veterans. I remind you that our government initiated this important reform two years ago. Unfortunately, the previous government did not begin the legislation necessary for the reform. We will do so immediately, today.

“The reform will assist handicapped IDF veterans, including those suffering from PTSD, which is when the battlefield remains with you throughout your life. This was first recognized during World War I, and it took time for militaries and countries to deal with it. Israel recognized it; however, genuine and full reform is necessary. I know that the defense minister – you are dealing with it, and the intention is that you will complete the work. But here is the first step that we are taking.

“Until the legislation to anchor all of the rights and benefits for handicapped IDF veterans is completed, we are increasing the housing and vehicle grants. Regarding the latter, we have updated the maximum prices by 10-20% depending on the type of vehicle necessary. Regarding housing, we have increased the grants for purchasing a first apartment up to almost NIS 300,000. This is a really major benefit. At the same time, we have increased the loans for buying or upgrading an apartment and have doubled the rental assistance.

“Our reform will help improve the lives of handicapped IDF veterans who have paid a very high price in defending all of us. The time has come for this important correction, for a simple reason – because they simply deserve it.”

Finally, the PM congratulated Israel’s quad tennis team for coming in second at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup tournament, adding, “We hope that next time you will come in first.”