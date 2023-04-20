Photo Credit: CNBC / YouTube screengrab

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a televised interview with CNBC on Thursday that the Saudi Arabian leadership is meeting with Israel’s enemies “maybe to tell them to stop the kind of terrorism that they foment.”

Speaking to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble, Netanyahu said the warming ties between Riyadh and Tehran do not necessarily portend trouble for Israel.

“I don’t think the Saudi leadership has any illusions about the nature of its friends and the nature of its adversaries, and also the nature of those who foment violence deliberately,” Netanyahu said.

Look. If we wait for the Palestinians, we’re never gonna get peace,” he said, “because unfortunately the Palestinians are commandeered by a leadership that wants to see Israel disappear. They don’t want peace with Israel, they want to see a peace without Israel.”

The way to get peace ultimately, he said, is to “go to the Arab states first, make peace with the Arab world, and circle back in and then make peace with the Palestinians who realize that Israel’s here to stay.”