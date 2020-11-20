Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90
Aerial view of Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, December 17, 2019.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a routine colonoscopy Friday morning at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The prime minister’s personal physician, Dr. Zvi Herman Berkovich, was present for the exam.

Netanyahu was found to be in good health and returned to work following the procedure.

During the exam, two polyps were discovered in the large intestine. Both were removed.

While the prime minister was under anesthesia and incapacitated, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz replaced Netanyahu in leading the country, rotating in as Prime Minister for the first time.

The medical procedure was one that was pre-scheduled and is one that is typically carried out every five years for most Israeli citizens in their senior years.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
