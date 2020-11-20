Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a routine colonoscopy Friday morning at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The prime minister’s personal physician, Dr. Zvi Herman Berkovich, was present for the exam.

Advertisement



Netanyahu was found to be in good health and returned to work following the procedure.

During the exam, two polyps were discovered in the large intestine. Both were removed.

While the prime minister was under anesthesia and incapacitated, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz replaced Netanyahu in leading the country, rotating in as Prime Minister for the first time.

The medical procedure was one that was pre-scheduled and is one that is typically carried out every five years for most Israeli citizens in their senior years.