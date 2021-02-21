Photo Credit: Chen Leopold / Flash 90

People in Israel who are not members of the Kupat Holim (HMO) system can still be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry.

Likewise, those who are Israeli citizens but who are not residents in the country – for example, Israelis who live abroad but come back to visit family – can also be inoculated against the virus, The Jerusalem Post reported Sunday evening.

The ministry told the Post that both will be able to download their vaccination certificate – the coveted “green pass” — within 10 days of completing the two-shot series.

Foreign workers who receive vaccinations will also be able to download vaccination certificates as well.

Starting this Sunday, the vaccination certificate allows the holder to access those facilities open solely to the Green Pass holder; hotels, gyms, swimming pools, sports and cultural events.

There has been some difficulty with downloading the vaccination certificates, and with maintaining its validity; the Health Ministry has said they are working on ironing out the glitches in the system.