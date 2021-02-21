Photo Credit: Chen Leopold / Flash 90
Family united after receiving both doses of the Corona vaccine, February 05, 2021.

People in Israel who are not members of the Kupat Holim (HMO) system can still be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry.

Likewise, those who are Israeli citizens but who are not residents in the country – for example, Israelis who live abroad but come back to visit family – can also be inoculated against the virus, The Jerusalem Post reported Sunday evening.

Advertisement

The ministry told the Post that both will be able to download their vaccination certificate – the coveted “green pass” — within 10 days of completing the two-shot series.

Foreign workers who receive vaccinations will also be able to download vaccination certificates as well.

Starting this Sunday, the vaccination certificate allows the holder to access those facilities open solely to the Green Pass holder; hotels, gyms, swimming pools, sports and cultural events.

There has been some difficulty with downloading the vaccination certificates, and with maintaining its validity; the Health Ministry has said they are working on ironing out the glitches in the system.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFormer Iranian Judoka Saeid Mollaei Wins Silver in Tel Aviv Grand Slam
Next articleCOVID-19: Uganda Variant Identified in Israel
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...