Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs / YouTube screengrab
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Dec. 16, 2024

Israel is working to convince governments abroad to designate the Houthis in Yemen as a terrorist organization. The Houthis are an Iranian proxy; Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military organization has already been designated a terrorist organization by the United States.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar instructed Israel’s diplomatic missions in Europe this week to work towards the designation of the Houthis as a terror group — and followed up with the United Nations.

Advertisement


Early Tuesday morning (1:50 am) the Houthis fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at the State of Israel, triggering Red Alert sirens in the central and northern Negev regions. The missile was intercepted by Israel’s Arrow air defense system, but one woman was seriously injured while running for a protected space.

“Today, I sent a letter to the President of the UN Security Council and strongly urged that an emergency session be convened to condemn the Houthis’ attacks and Iran’s ongoing support for them,” Sa’ar said in a statement on the X social media platform.

“The Houthis have repeatedly attacked Israel, including through missile and drone attacks. They are threatening the freedom of navigation and international trade. They pose a threat, not only to Israel, but to the region and the entire world.

“The Houthis continuous hostile actions constitute a severe breach of international law and of UN Security Resolutions and are on ongoing threat to peace and security,” Sa’ar said.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleKatz: Israel is Fighting its First Missile War
Next articleFreed Oct. 7 Hostage Hanna Katzir Passes Away
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR