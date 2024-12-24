Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs / YouTube screengrab

Israel is working to convince governments abroad to designate the Houthis in Yemen as a terrorist organization. The Houthis are an Iranian proxy; Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military organization has already been designated a terrorist organization by the United States.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar instructed Israel’s diplomatic missions in Europe this week to work towards the designation of the Houthis as a terror group — and followed up with the United Nations.

אמש הנחיתי את הנציגויות הדיפלומטיות שלנו באירופה לפעול לקידום הכרזות על החות׳ים כארגון טרור. היום פניתי לנשיאת מועצת הביטחון של האו״ם לכינוס ישיבת חירום של המועצה לגנות את המתקפות של החות׳ים ואת

תמיכתה המתמשכת של איראן בהם. החות׳ים תוקפים את ישראל שוב ושוב, בין השאר באמצעות ירי… pic.twitter.com/2Lw1Q3GfIa — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) December 24, 2024

Advertisement





Early Tuesday morning (1:50 am) the Houthis fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at the State of Israel, triggering Red Alert sirens in the central and northern Negev regions. The missile was intercepted by Israel’s Arrow air defense system, but one woman was seriously injured while running for a protected space.

“Today, I sent a letter to the President of the UN Security Council and strongly urged that an emergency session be convened to condemn the Houthis’ attacks and Iran’s ongoing support for them,” Sa’ar said in a statement on the X social media platform.

“The Houthis have repeatedly attacked Israel, including through missile and drone attacks. They are threatening the freedom of navigation and international trade. They pose a threat, not only to Israel, but to the region and the entire world.

“The Houthis continuous hostile actions constitute a severe breach of international law and of UN Security Resolutions and are on ongoing threat to peace and security,” Sa’ar said.

Share this article on WhatsApp: