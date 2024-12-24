Photo Credit: Pixabay / Nason Rathbone

Freed October 7th hostage Hanna Katzir, 77, has passed away after a nightmare year that no one in this world should ever have to suffer.

Katzir was among the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, where she cared for children and where her own children Avital, Elad, and Carmit were born.

Advertisement





On October 7, 2023, bloodthirsty Hamas Nukhba terrorists hopped up on the drug Captegon abducted Katzir from her home together with her son, Elad while her husband Rami was murdered in the safe room of their home.

Katzir and her son were dragged into Gaza along with 249 other hostages, while savage Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,200 people in her kibbutz and other Gaza Envelope communities, including Kibbutz Re’im, where a music festival saluting peace and coexistence was in progress.

Forty-nine days later, Katzir and around 100 others were freed from captivity due to a November 2023 hostage release deal Israel made with Hamas. She was in very serious condition with major cardiac issues due to her ordeal and remained hospitalized for weeks.

She later learned that she had lost not only her husband, but also her son Elad, who was murdered in captivity.

Katzir was later hospitalized again with the heart problems that began in captivity. Without her son, and without her life partner, she struggled to survive.

On Tuesday, her struggle came to an end and at 4 pm, Hanna Katzir was laid to rest in the kibbutz she called home.

“Mom was a loving and devoted wife and mother who was all about love. Her heart couldn’t withstand the terrible suffering since October 7,” her daughter Carmit Palty-Katzir said.

More than 100 people are still being held captive in Gaza.

May the memory of Hanna Katzir be a blessing and may her blood be avenged.

Share this article on WhatsApp: