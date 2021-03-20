Photo Credit: Aharon Krohn / Flash 90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara was discharged Saturday night from Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

She is in “good condition,” according to a statement by the prime minister’s media adviser.

The prime minister’s wife underwent surgery at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center to remove an inflamed appendix a little over a week ago.

“The Prime Minister and his wife would like to thank the many citizens who sent their best wishes for her recovery, and the doctors and nurses in the surgery department,” the statement said.

“They would like to specially thank Prof. Yoram Weiss and surgery department head Prof. Alon Pikarsky.”