Israel plans to offer free rides on public transportation to seniors ages 75 and above, starting this summer, according to an announcement Sunday by Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor) and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu).

Seniors ages 60 and above will be charged half-off, as they are now, but they will pay just NIS 112.50 for a month-long pass.

The new plan comes as the government implements its program to subsidize public bus and train transportation by 70 percent, with further reductions to follow.

Month-long nationwide public transportation passes will cost NIS 225. Regional passes in southern and northern Israel — for rides within a 40-kilometer radius — will cost just NIS 99.

