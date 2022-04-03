Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

The Tale of Two Cities has nothing on the amazing difference between statements coming out of Jerusalem and Amman about the same telephone conversation this weekend.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office told reporters that he spoke Sunday afternoon with King Abdullah II of Jordan to offer his best wishes to the king, his family and the Jordanian people on the occasion of the month of Ramadan.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Amman at the invitation of the king last week.

Bennett also “thanked the King for his firm statement against the terrorist attacks that have taken place in Israel in recent days,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

In addition, “the Prime Minister and the King also discussed the importance of cooperation between the countries and the continuation of the ongoing relationship and dialogue,” the PMO noted.

But according to a readout of the call issued by the Jordanian government, the conversation went very differently.

“King Abdullah stressed the need to stop any measures that could cause violence, escalate the conflict, and undermine the prospects of peace,” the readout said.

“His Majesty urged taking the necessary measures to facilitate the access of Muslim worshippers to Al Aqsa Mosque, without any impediments, especially with the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which is marked by an increase in the number of Muslim worshippers and visitors coming to Al Haram Al Sharif,” the Islamic name for the Temple Mount.

Just as Jerusalem made no mention of Abdullah’s demands, so too did Amman apparently avoid mentioning anything about the wave of terrorism in the past 10 days that has claimed the lives of 11 Israelis and wounded even more.

Egypt Condemns Israeli ‘Escalation,’ Claims ‘Settlers Stormed Al Aqsa Mosque’

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Hafez likewise called on Sunday for stopping “any practices that violate the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque and other religious sanctities as well as the identity of East Jerusalem city.”

The Cairo government quoted a statement by the Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA news agency claiming that “dozens of Israeli settlers also stormed the mosque on Sunday, which marks the second day of the holy month of Ramadan, under heavy police protection.”

It’s an accusation leveled at Israel by the Ramallah government — and faithfully echoed by Amman and Cairo — at every Islamic holiday, and particularly during the month-long Ramadan period, during which Muslims fast daily from before dawn until nightfall.

Last year, Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization launched a war against Israel two days before Ramadan ended, firing more than 4,000 rockets and mortar shells at Israeli civilians during an 11-day period.