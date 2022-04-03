Photo Credit: ISA

The Palestinian Authority terrorist who murdered Esther Horgen, a 52-year-old mother of six, was sentenced Sunday by an Israeli military court to life in prison.

Horgen, a dual Israeli-French citizen, and an artist and marriage counselor, was killed on December 20, 2020 by Muhammad Cabha while going for a job in a popular nature reserve near her northern Samaria home in Tel Menashe.

When she failed to return home and her husband was unable to contact her, search parties were sent out to look for her. She was found dead later that night in the Reichan forest near her community with her skull bashed in.

Muhammad Cabha, 40, a resident of the village of Tura al-Gharbiya near Jenin, admitted to Shin Bet investigators that he carried out the attack in revenge for the death of an Arab security prisoner who passed away from an illness while in an Israeli prison.

Cabha was charged in October 2020 with Horgen’s murder following his confession, and the two floors where he was living were demolished by the IDF in February 2021.

The terrorist was “found guilty of the premeditated murder of Esther Horgen on December 20, 2020 and was sentenced to life in prison,” the IDF said in a statement.

Cabha was also ordered to pay NIS 3 million ($935,000) in damages to Horgen’s family.

Horgen’s widower, Benjamin Horgen, was quoted by Ynet as saying that although the sentence was “a relief” it brought no comfort, and lamented that the “Palestinian leaders inciting attacks against Israelis” were “not in the dock.”