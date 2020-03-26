Photo Credit: President Reuven Rivlin / Facebook

President Rivlin invites all kindergarteners – in age or in spirit – to join him for storytime Thursday evening at 7 pm 1 Nissan (26 March) on Facebook, when he will read ‘Tfilayla / Night Prayer’, written by Maya Hanoch and Michal Cohen-Hai and illustrated by Dmitry Kilasky.

In his invitation, the president writes, “Dear boys and girls, I know that we have been afraid recently. Perhaps, sometimes, even scared.

“Often, it’s at night, when we are going to sleep and thoughts trouble us a bit. You know, even we grown-ups are afraid, and even scared, sometimes.

“That’s why I decided that we will read a bedtime story this week together, which is also a prayer. It’s a prayer that will get rid of all the bad thoughts, a prayer that will calm us all down as we go to sleep.

“So, join me for ‘Tfilayla / Night Prayer’ tonight. You and me for a story before we sleep.”

Some 300,000 children watched last week’s first storytime when the president read Lea Goldberg’s book ‘Dira Lehaskir / Room to Rent’, which describes the goings-on in a five-story apartment block.

Storytime with the president will be at 19:00 (7 pm) in Hebrew on the official Facebook and Instagram channels, and in Hebrew and with Arabic and English subtitles on the president’s YouTube channel.

The Ministry of Education will also broadcast storytime to 1st– 3rd grades on the national online learning system.