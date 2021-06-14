Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The office of incoming Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced Monday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called to congratulate the new minister on his position and on the new government.

“The two discussed the special relationship between the United States and Israel,| said the statement issued by Lapid’s office.

Advertisement



“During the call the Foreign Minister thanked Secretary Blinken for the United States’ unwavering support for Israel.

“At the end of the call, Secretary Blinken invited Foreign Minister Lapid to Washington.”