Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90

The government has again significantly shifted its course on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions and has backtracked on its decision to impose a nighttime curfew while announcing it will enable the opening of all malls in the country.

The ministerial committee on dealing with the coronavirus crisis approved on Tuesday night regulations regarding the special authority to deal with the coronavirus and enabled the operation of malls, markets and museums, including stores located in markets or malls.

Advertisement



The cabinet stepped away from its decision to impose a nighttime curfew, apparently after encountering legal issues.

It is now mulling other courses of action to stem the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the meantime, the first batch of Pfizer COVId-19 vaccines will arrive in Israel in the coming days, and the Ministry of Health has ordered the HMOs to prepare for vaccinating the population by December 20.

The Ministry of Health updated Wednesday that it recorded 1,719 new cases over the weekend.

Of the 69,778 tests done on Tuesday, 2.5% returned positive.

According to the data, 310 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, of whom 113 are on life support.

2,932 Israelis have died of the virus since the outbreak in February.