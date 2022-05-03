Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A woman, 105, on Tuesday morning choked while eating her breakfast in her home in Haifa. Both her son-in-law and caretaker were with her as her face had turned blue and she started to lose consciousness. They immediately called emergency services for help.

In the same neighborhood, a young woman had just called emergency services a few minutes earlier as she had been experiencing severe labor contractions. United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shlomo Feder was one of the first responders who had been dispatched to the pregnant woman. Shlomo arrived at the scene, assessed the woman’s condition, and helped her with breathing techniques as they waited for the ambulance. Once the crew was on location Shlomo helped them load the woman onto the ambulance. That was the moment his emergency communications device alerted him to the second emergency of the elderly woman choking nearby. Seeing as the ambulance crew had the situation with the woman in labor under control, Shlomo raced over to the address of the choking woman to provide an initial response.

Advertisement



Shlomo arrived at the house in less than 90 seconds. As he ran inside and into the kitchen, he found two other local EMTs who had arrived just seconds before. They were taking the patient’s vitals and declared the woman had no pulse and was not breathing.

Shlomo asked the others to help him lay the woman down on the floor so they could start resuscitative efforts immediately. They used a suction tool to clear her mouth and airway from the pieces of apple that she had choked on. Shlomo attached his defibrillator and they worked together performing chest compressions and providing ventilation to the patient. One shock was administered, followed by several rounds of CPR.

An intensive care ambulance arrived on the scene after a few minutes and the paramedic rushed in to assist in administering medications and intubating the patient. After some 15 minutes of continued CPR, the woman’s pulse returned to her body and she started to breathe independently. A feeling of happiness and relief was shared by everyone.

“The woman’s son-in-law came over to thank me afterward,” Shlomo recalled. “He was so grateful and thanked us for saving his 105-year-old mother-in-law. We didn’t know her age until the son-in-law told us. It didn’t occur to me to even ask because whenever I perform a resuscitation or provide treatment of any kind, the age of the patient doesn’t usually make a difference. Our only concern is saving the life of whoever it is. However, once we heard that she was 105, it gave me a sense of even greater joy that I was able to help her continue to live out her long life.”

Shlomo concluded by saying, “Going from a birth to a successful CPR on such an old lady was a wonderful start to my day. I want to thank the other EMS responders who worked together with me during the CPR. It’s no doubt thanks to our quick response that the woman was successfully resuscitated. Saving the life of a 105-year-old woman is not something a person gets to do every day.”