Photo Credit: Israel Fire & Rescue Services

A large blaze near the Israeli village of Ein Tamar, in the southern Dead Sea area, threatened to spread on Thursday to a local gas pipeline.

שריפת קוצים גדולה בגבול ירדן – ישראל pic.twitter.com/WSY15FvQgn — Fire News (@T_FireNews) November 18, 2021

The fire, which occurred on Jordan’s border with Israel, threatened to jump the border into Israeli territory, Fire and Rescue Services said, adding that its personnel were coordinating with the IDF to avoid local minefields.

Jordanian Fire Services fought the blaze in coordination with their Israeli counterparts.

“The fire is very large and growing . . . with easterly winds moving the flames toward Israeli territory,” the department said, adding that firefighting efforts were aimed stopping the blaze from spreading.

Four firefighting aircraft joined the efforts to extinguish the flames.

It’s not clear what caused the blaze.

Israel has seen an increase in wildfires across the country, some due to arson but many others caused by extremely dry weather.