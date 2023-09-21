Photo Credit: IDF
An IDF drone.

Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists were targeted in Syria on Thursday in a suspected Israeli drone strike as they were riding a motorcycle.

The terrorists were identified as Ali Okasha Abu Jarrah and Zaher Al-Saadi Abu Alaa, according to a pro-opposition reporter who posted the information on the X social media platform (Twitter). Both were killed instantly, according to the report.

Advertisement


The attack took place near Beit Jinn, in the countryside southwest of Damascus.

There has been no statement from the Israel Defense Forces, in accordance with standard Israeli policy.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is generously funded, equipped and trained by Iran, as is the Iranian proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTaking Torah On The Road
Next articleHuggies Issues Recall of Unscented Baby Wipes, Citing Infection
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR