Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists were targeted in Syria on Thursday in a suspected Israeli drone strike as they were riding a motorcycle.

The terrorists were identified as Ali Okasha Abu Jarrah and Zaher Al-Saadi Abu Alaa, according to a pro-opposition reporter who posted the information on the X social media platform (Twitter). Both were killed instantly, according to the report.

#ريف_دمشق

انفجار داخل بلدة #بيت_جن في ريف #دمشق الغربي ناجم عن قيام طائرة مسيرة #إسرائيلية باستهداف علي عكاشة أبو جراح ، زاهر السعدي أبو علاء على دراجة نارية مما أدى لمقتلهما على الفور pic.twitter.com/SMN5StJhz1 — Nour Golan (@nourabohsn) September 21, 2023

The attack took place near Beit Jinn, in the countryside southwest of Damascus.

There has been no statement from the Israel Defense Forces, in accordance with standard Israeli policy.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is generously funded, equipped and trained by Iran, as is the Iranian proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah.