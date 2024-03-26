Photo Credit: Pixabay / Nason Rathbone

The Israel Defense Forces has informed the family of 32-year-old hostage Uriel Baruch has been murdered in captivity, according to the Tikvah Forum of the families of the hostages being held by Hamas.

The organization formed after the October 7 massacre and kidnapping to help the families of the abductees in their efforts to help free their kidnapped loved ones.

Uriel was abducted on October 7 from the Nova music festival by Hamas-led terrorists and dragged into Gaza, where he was being held hostage.

His body is being held by Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization.

Yehi zichro baruch.