Photo Credit: MDA

A terrorist stabbed two Border Guard fighters near the Shalem police station in eastern Jerusalem Monday morning. A female fighter, 20, was critically injured and another fighter, 20, is in mild condition with penetrating wounds. The terrorist was killed.

MDA Paramedic Nadav Tayeb reported: “When we arrived on scene we found an unconscious, approximately 20-year-old female, and a 20-year-old male who was walking. We immediately began treating them and evacuated them to the nearby Hadassa Mount Scopus Hospital, with the female in critical condition and the male in mild condition.”

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Elad Revanseri reported: “When I arrived at the scene passersby said that there was a terrorist who was neutralized. We provided initial treatment to a woman in her 20s who was seriously injured and a young man who sustained light injuries. They were then transported to Hadassah Har HaZofim Hospital for further treatment.”

A week ago, a 22-year-old Border Guard fighter was seriously injured in a stabbing attack near the gas station in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem. The terrorist stabbed the fighter in the upper body, grabbed his weapon, tried to shoot unsuccessfully, and fled the scene. The terrorist was shot dead by another Border Guard fighter at the end of a chase, outside the district court on Shechem Road.