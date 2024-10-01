Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF spokesman announced overnight Tuesday that Israeli forces have begun a targeted ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. The operation will focus on nearby villages which pose an immediate and real threat to Israeli settlements on the northern border.

“The IDF operates according to a plan designed by the General Staff and the Northern Command, for which the forces have been training and preparing for the past few months,” the IDF spokesman added, “The ground forces are accompanied by the Air Force and artillery forces. The stages of the campaign have been approved and are being carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon.”

The fighters of the 98th Division, including Commando, Paratroopers, and the 7th Armored Brigade, had been training for the past few weeks for the ground operation in southern Lebanon that began Monday night, after many months of fighting in the Gaza Strip. The fighters gained skills and operational experience in Gaza, which they adjusted for fighting on the Lebanese terrain.

The commander of the 7th Brigade, Col. Elad Tzuri, 43, a decorated warrior, told his fighters before entering enemy territory: “There will not be one more day with Hezbollah threatening our homes and our communities. Only a few days ago, we were called from battles in Gaza to defeat another enemy. You have proven that the 7th Brigade knows how to adapt to any task and be ready for any mission. Our professional ability and adherence to the mission which intensified in a year of relentless fighting have made us an iron fist that will hit every enemy.”

Col. Tzuri continued: “We will continue the legacy of Trumpeldor and the warriors of Tel Hai. We will destroy Hezbollah’s infrastructure and kill them wherever they hide. We will restore peace and security to the Galilee settlements for the future of the State of Israel. The people of Israel trust us. I trust us.”

Yosef Trumpeldor was a Jewish-Russian war hero who lost his left arm in the Russo-Japanese War of 1905. died defending the settlement of Tel Hai in upper Galilea in 1920, and legend has it that while lying on the stretcher, evacuated for medical treatment that failed to save his life, Trumpeldor proclaimed: “It’s good to die for our country.” Since then, alternating generations either idolized or vilified his proclamation, depending on the winds of public opinion.

Judging by the broad public support for the war raging only a few kilometers from the site of his death, Trumpeldor is in again.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday sided squarely with the pro-Trumpeldor Israelis, conveying Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a phone conversation the US’s strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah and prevent attacks similar to those on October 7. However, Austin also stressed the need for a diplomatic resolution – something Hezbollah has been rejecting with the enthusiasm of a Monty Python character (“None shall pass”).

Secretary Austin tweeted on Tuesday: “I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to discuss security developments and Israeli operations. I made it clear that the United States supports Israel’s right to defend itself. We agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hezbollah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel’s northern communities. I reaffirmed that a diplomatic resolution is required to ensure that civilians can return safely to their homes on both sides of the border and made clear that the United States is well-postured to defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations and determined to prevent any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict. I reiterated the serious consequences for Iran in the event Iran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel.”

The threats against which the IDF prepared ahead of entering Lebanon included firing anti-tank missiles, complicated and fortified areas that Hezbollah has built over the years, combat complexes that include tunnels, sniper squads, and field-level terrorists.

Also: the fighters have been trained to guard one another against attempted kidnapping.

