Photo Credit: Yacov / Wikipedia
Beit Aryeh - Ofarim

It was initially reported that there was a terror attack in the community of Ofarim, in the Binyamin region, on Wednesday afternoon. It turned out to be a car being stolen, which escalated into the reports of a terror attack.

What is known is that two Arabs stole a vehicle near the entrance to the town. Shots were fired at the individuals by police and security forces who were there at the entrance.

Advertisement

There were initial reports that some people were shot by the terrorist from the car, but those were incorrect reports are were the result of the security forces shooting at the thieves.

Local authorities sent out a message to residents that the search is happening outside the community, and not inside. No civilians or security forces were injured.

Security forces are searching for the thieves.

Ofarim is located near Peduel.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleDiary from the Ukrainian Border: The Hotel
Next articlePurim: Words For Wine (Part II)
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...