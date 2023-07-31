Photo Credit: courtesy, Elbit Systems

The Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP) has signed a deal with Elbit Systems to buy tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells for the IDF Artillery Corps.

Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir approved the agreement, valued at more than $60 million.

The contract will be executed over the period of one year, with the artillery shells expected to be delivered during 2024.

“The artillery shell production line is essential, and the Ministry of Defense has made substantial investments in it for many years,” said the ministry’s DOPP director Ze’ev Landau.

“This agreement with Elbit Systems will bolster the IDF’s capabilities and preparedness for diverse combat scenarios,” he added.

“Elbit Systems is proud to be a leading supplier to the Israel Ministry of Defense and IDF, supporting its ongoing operational requirements,” said Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems.

“The expansion and the upgrade of our production infrastructure enables the provision of rapid production of a range of high-quality solutions to the Israel Ministry of Defense. We continue to implement the Company’s strategy that supports the local economy and employment across the nation, from Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee to Ramat Beka’a in the Negev.”