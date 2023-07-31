Photo Credit: IAI / YouTube screen grab
DS-SAR satellite launch from India on July 30, 2023

Israel Aerospace industries (IAI) has signed a $200 million contract with Singapore to provide the island nation with the cutting-edge DS-SAR spy satellite.

The satellite was successfully launched into space on a PSLV-C56 (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) rocket early Sunday morning from a launch site in Sriharikota, India.

In line with the original launch program, the satellite entered its orbit around the Earth, began transmitting data, and underwent a series of preliminary performance tests conducted by IAI’s engineers, who validated the correct functioning and performance level of the systems.

“While in orbit, the satellite is expected to begin a preplanned series of tests, and following their completion, will be formally handed over to its Singaporean customers, DSTA and ST Electronics,” IAI said in a statement.

IAI has previously developed a series of advanced observation satellites — OptSat and TecSAR — which have been launched into space, in new generations, since 1988.

The SAR sensor payload enables the collection of a wide range of data, in terms of both coverage and resolution, day and night, and under all weather conditions.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

