Anti-government anarchists are organizing on Facebook and elsewhere on social media this week to disrupt the lives of Religious Zionist Knesset Member Simcha Rothman, his family and his community in the hours before the start of the Sabbath.

The reason: Rothman, who chairs the Knesset Constitution Law and Justice Committee, is a major supporter of the government’s planned judicial reforms.

The anarchists say they are planning to gather outside Rothman’s home at 11 am Friday in the eastern Gush Etzion community of Pnei Kedem, on the outskirts of Metzad, according to their Facebook post recruiting bodies for the mission.

“This coming Friday, we will be there to make it clear to Rothman that his outpost will be dismantled long before he succeeds in dismantling our democracy!” wrote the organizers.

The event is being organized by Peace Now, Mothers Against Violence (paradoxically), and “three others” that were left unidentified in the post.

Tickets to the “event” are being sold at NIS 25, NIS 50 and NIS 100 (donor price) per head. After all, well-organized anarchy is expensive…