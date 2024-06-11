Photo Credit: Courtesy
Sgt. Almog Shalom (top-left), Sgt. Yair Levin (top-right), Staff Sgt. Eitan Karlsbrun (bottom-left), Major Tal Pshebilski Shaulov (bottom-right)

Four Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed in action in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the military announced on Tuesday morning.

They were identified as Maj. Tal Pshebilski Shaulov from Gadera, 24, Staff Sgt. Eitan Karlsbrun from Modiin, 20, Sgt. Yair Levin from Givat Harel, 19, and Sgt. Almog Shalom from Hamadia, 19.

Advertisement


The four, who all served in the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, were killed when a blast collapsed a building they were searching in Rafah. The soldiers had thrown an explosive device into the building before entering to explode any potential booby-traps. After they determined it was safe they entered, but then multiple secondary booby-trapped devices exploded.

Yair Levin is the grandson of former MK Moshe Feiglin.

Six additional troops were wounded in the incident, five seriously and one moderately, according to the IDF.

The total death toll among Israeli forces since the start of the Gaza ground operation on Oct. 27 now stands at 298, and at 650 on all fronts since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleDaf Yomi Brain Teasers: Baba Metzia 104
Next articleICC Prosecutor Selects Advisers with Anti-Israel Stances
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR