Four Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed in action in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the military announced on Tuesday morning.

They were identified as Maj. Tal Pshebilski Shaulov from Gadera, 24, Staff Sgt. Eitan Karlsbrun from Modiin, 20, Sgt. Yair Levin from Givat Harel, 19, and Sgt. Almog Shalom from Hamadia, 19.

The four, who all served in the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, were killed when a blast collapsed a building they were searching in Rafah. The soldiers had thrown an explosive device into the building before entering to explode any potential booby-traps. After they determined it was safe they entered, but then multiple secondary booby-trapped devices exploded.

Yair Levin is the grandson of former MK Moshe Feiglin.

Six additional troops were wounded in the incident, five seriously and one moderately, according to the IDF.

The total death toll among Israeli forces since the start of the Gaza ground operation on Oct. 27 now stands at 298, and at 650 on all fronts since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7.