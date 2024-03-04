Photo Credit: Israel Air Force

The Israel Air Force made history Monday with the appointment of the first female commander ever to head the Ovda Air Base (BA 10).

Lieutenant Colonel “G” — who can only be identified by her rank and first initial — was nominated for the post by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. She was promoted to the rank upon receiving the post.

Lt. Col. “G” joined the pilots’ course in 2003, becoming a transport squadron pilot upon successfully completing the course.

During her service she performed a number of operational and command positions, including as commander of the 122nd Squadron,” the Air Force said.

In her most recent position, Lt. Col. “G” served as the head of the attack branch in the IAF’s Air Operations Group.

Mazel tov!