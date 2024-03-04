Photo Credit: Israel Air Force
IAF Lt. Col. "G" becomes commander of the Ovda Air Base. March 4, 2024

The Israel Air Force made history Monday with the appointment of the first female commander ever to head the Ovda Air Base (BA 10).

Lieutenant Colonel “G” — who can only be identified by her rank and first initial — was nominated for the post by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. She was promoted to the rank upon receiving the post.

Advertisement


Lt. Col. “G” joined the pilots’ course in 2003, becoming a transport squadron pilot upon successfully completing the course.

During her service she performed a number of operational and command positions, including as commander of the 122nd Squadron,” the Air Force said.

In her most recent position, Lt. Col. “G” served as the head of the attack branch in the IAF’s Air Operations Group.

Mazel tov!

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWSJ Demands Egypt Opens Border to Save Gaza Civilians
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR