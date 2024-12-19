Photo Credit: HSajwaniz / X screengrab

Flames continued to burn throughout the morning Thursday in key areas of Yemen after a fierce attack by Israel’s Air Force in retaliation for months-long Houthi drone and missile strikes.



In a unique coincidence, IAF fighter jets were already heading to Yemen when the Houthis launched a surface-to-surface ballistic missile at central Israel at around 2:35 am.

The Israeli strike had been set in advance for overnight Wednesday into Thursday due to operational concerns and efforts to improve intelligence on the targets.

As the Houthi missile was on its way to Israel, 14 warplanes plus refuelers and spy planes were in the skies and heading for Yemen. At least 30 bombs were dropped in two waves of attacks on ports, fuel storage sites, power stations and more.

The attack, carried out 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from Israeli territory, came after weeks of careful planning. It was the first such attack since September, when Israel carried out a more limited strike in retaliation for ongoing Houthi drone and missile fire.

The Air Force strikes early Thursday morning were the third such effort since the Houthis began launching drones and missiles at Israel.

Israeli fighter pilots dropped dozens of bombs on three Houthi ports: Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa. Eight tugboats used to bring ships into port were also bombed, a move that prevents the entry of tankers and merchant ships, while further disabling Iranian weapons shipments to the Houthis.

BREAKING: Houthi under attack, IDF hits precision targets in Hodeidah and Sana’a. Looks like Houthi’s time is over.

pic.twitter.com/LIlfL40bYn — حسن سجواني ?? Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) December 19, 2024

The Ras Issa oil facility in Hodeidah province, the Hizziz power plant south of Sana’a and the D’Habban power plant north of Sana’a were also struck, plunging Sana’a and Hodeidah into darkness due to power outages.

At least nine people were killed and three more injured at the Ras Issa oil facility. Flames from the strikes continued into the morning hours despite Yemeni efforts to extinguish the fires.

“The IDF conducted precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen, including ports and energy infrastructure in Sana’a, which the Houthis have been using in ways that effectively contributed to their military action,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement shortly after the attack. “Israel will not hesitate to act in order to defend itself and its citizens from the Houthi attacks.”

Tthe Houthis have fired more than 200 surface-to-surface (ballistic) missiles and another 170 UAVs at the Jewish State since the start of the October 7, 2023 war against Israel launched by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist organization. Nearly all the attacks were intercepted outside Israeli territory by Israel or the US, but those that did make it through the defenses caused significant damage.

“I warn the leaders of the Houthi terrorist organization: Israel’s long hand will reach you as well,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement a few hours later.

“Whoever raises a hand against the State of Israel – his hand will be cut off, whoever harms – will be harmed sevenfold. We will strike with force and will not allow shooting and threats against the State of Israel.”

The Houthi “Armed Forces” claimed that it had targeted “two military outposts in occupied Yaffa” with two Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missiles.

In an obvious effort to mitigate damage to the terror group’s domestic image, Houthi spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed the missile attack came AFTER the Israeli strikes.

“The operation was carried out in conjunction with the Israeli aggression on civilian facilities in the capital, Sana’a, and the Hodeidah Governorate, including power stations, and our response came within the framework of a natural and legitimate response.”

The Houthi spokesperson added the Israeli strikes will not stop the Iranian proxy from continuing its attacks.

