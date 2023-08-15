Photo Credit: FLASH90

A boy and a young man were killed at dawn Tuesday by Israeli security forces during a raid on the Aqabat Jaber camp in Jericho, al-Quds reported.

According to local sources, Qusai al-Walaji, 16, and Muhammad Nujoom, 25, were shot dead by Israeli soldiers in clashes that erupted between the forces and camp residents.

The forces raided many homes in the camp while firing rubber bullets and hurling tear gas canisters at the Arab attackers.

In the end, the IDF arrested the wanted man, Muhammad Abu Al-Assal, in his family’s home in the camp.