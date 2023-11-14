Photo Credit: Arab social networks via Al Quds

IDF forces, led by the Kfir Brigade, operating overnight Tuesday in Tulkarem to arrest wanted persons, uncovered explosive devices that were located in the city and attacked the site from the air using a drone. According to the PA Health Ministry, six terrorists were killed in the drone attack and the exchange of fire that followed, and 14 terrorists were wounded.

According to Al Quds, “in Hebron, a young man died at dawn on Tuesday, succumbing to his wounds after being shot by the Israeli forces near the town of Beit Ainun, northeast of Hebron. The forces shot the young man, Muhammad Abd al-Majid al-Halayqa, 20, from the town of Shuyoukh, while he was near the entrance to the town of Beit Ainun, allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack.”

They just won’t let a man properly finish his chore of stabbing.

Al Quds reported that “4 young men died after being bombed by a missile fired by the IDF forces from a drone, bringing the number of martyrs today to 7.”

The four martyrs who were taken out by the drone are Saeed Suleiman Youssef Abu Tahoun, 24, Jihad Khaled Muqbil Ghanem, 27, Musab Omar Ahmed Al-Ghoul, 21, and Walid Musaei, 26.

According to Al Quds, two additional men “were martyred last night during the Israeli occupation forces’ storming of Tulkarem camp.” They are Mahmoud Ali Hadayda, 25, and Hazem Muhammad Hosri, 28. Both were martyred after being hit by live bullets in the chest.

Al Quds also reported that “During the ongoing aggression against Tulkarem camp, 4 young men were injured by snipers deployed on the rooftops of homes and buildings.”

According to Al Quds, the IDF forces “initially prevented ambulances from entering the camp, and intercepted them and obstructed their work by stopping them and carefully inspecting them, before they were able to reach the wounded and transport them to the hospital.”

Now, that’s a blessed change in the IDF protocol! Seeing as Hamas’s favorite mode of transportation is Red Crescent ambulances, no ambulance is allowed past the IDF checkpoints before being thoroughly inspected. Indeed, Al Quds reported that the IDF forces “arrested the injured Medhat Abu Amsha from the ambulance while he was being transported to the hospital.”

لحظة تفجير عبوة ناسفة في آلية للاحتلال (D9) خلال اقتحام مدينة ومخيم طولكرم، والاشتباكات مستمرة منذ ساعات استشهد خلالها ٥ على الأقل. pic.twitter.com/PqfIvCdmPv — أدهم أبو سلمية #غزة ?? (@adham922) November 14, 2023

An IDF bulldozer “bulldozed Al-Madares Street at the entrance to the camp, and destroyed its infrastructure, while the forces stormed several homes in the area and climbed onto their roofs, firing live bullets at everything moving,” Al Quds reported. The same bulldozer “also destroyed part of Al-Quds Open University Street in the city, which is close to the camp.”

” كُلَّمَا أَوْقَدُوا نَارًا لِّلْحَرْبِ أَطْفَأَهَا اللَّهُ ۚ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الْأَرْضِ فَسَادًا ۚ وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِينَ “ بعض من إفساد يهود في طولكرم ومخيمها pic.twitter.com/8rdXu0Dxfg — د.حذيفة عبدالله عزام (@huthaifaabdulah) November 14, 2023

According to Al Quds, the IDF “besieged Tulkarem camp by deploying mobile patrols at all its entrances, in addition to the neighborhoods of Tulkarem city leading to the camp, specifically Nablus Street, Al-Maslakh Street, the eastern and northern neighborhoods, Al-Muqata Street, Al-Quds Open University Street, the Shweika and Aktaba roundabouts, and the outskirts of the Thanaba suburb adjacent to the camp.”

“This is the second incursion into the camp within a week,” Al Quds reported, noting that “since the start of the Israeli aggression on the 7th of last October,” Tulkarem terrorists’ death toll has risen to 30 martyrs.

A step in the right direction.